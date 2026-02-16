Cyrus’s Newsletter

Andrew Singer
15h

Planning, organization, confidence. And thus momentum.

Peter Taylor
6h

Game set match China, China has been going about its business the only way it knows, quietly without fanfare, it does not brag, spending most3 time fendin* off attacks based and predicate a racist overtone, a bias that has not aged, a timeless trope it seems that has persisted for centuries now, the Chinese leadership, its peoples are dignified and hard working, they are a polite and sensible people, indeed most are aware of the frailties in the West, of the issues facing their neighbours, confronted the poorest of the worlds nation states, in other words unlike Western populaces Chinese people just as with Russians, Africans I find are universally aware of the geopolitical climate including the deep animus Western so called, developed nations harbour toward them.

In the case of the Chinese, they are builders and do not destroy, contrast that behavioural trait with the Colonial Western dik tat of perennial war, pillage, plunder, of the thieving of resources, destabilisation of governments, of nations… in the process squandering trillions that if had been used as the Chinese have illustrated exemplified this article, the likely deficits experienced the West and developed nations/China would not likely exist, indeed, had the West led the U.S, U.K and their sycophantic allies built and invested on their own people, their own nations the likely parallels that underscore a deficiency between Western nation states and China in all likelihood would not be as great.

Imagine populations in the West being better educated, catered for with great healthcare, with great prospects, able to work an$ save just as Chinese are able, with the resulting economic well being such affords instead of what we have observed in the West, as the few are being catered for at the expense of the many, provided the monetary spigot is left turned on fully with the political class getting their obligatory “trickle down” and the inside running for investing… hardly a surprise you have many individuals of average and below intellect and ability entering the political system only to leave multi millionaires, great gig I guess.

The Chinese have shown most aptly that they follow a true capitalist free market model, contrast the no bid contracts, the West whines and bemoans the Chinese governments cheap capital made available to industry sectors they wish to advance, think EV’s, A.I, whilst they will sit and watch sectors collapse, thing the real estate crash, whereby the biggest Chinese developers went to the wall, the Chinese government not supporting them, stating correctly property development was not considered a foundation of the economy, thus they let the markets resolve the crisis, meanwhile Western governments implored, demanded that the Chinese government intervene and support the sector, when we find out the why… it’s because of the exposure that many Western companies, especially the exposure that Wall Street firms, had to the Chinese property sector, but nope, unlike the West, the Chinese Government hold firm to the principle of losses are privatised.. namely Corporates bear responsibility for losses, whilst profits are socialised via taxes and regulations regarding usury and excess profits, contrast that ethos with its inverse applied by Western governments whereby losses are socialised ex bailouts whilst profits are privatised.. retained for owners and shareholders benefit exclusively whilst contemporaneously enacting legislation that minimises tax obligations, the bigger question being which economic model appears to be more robust, provides better outcomes for all involved, governments, populations and owners/shareholders? Clearly it is the Chinese model, when was the last time you had or read of any Western government having a surplus? They are almost non existent as year on year printing and creating ever more money is the norm.. I read a report recently that Chinese households hold over USD$20Trillions dollars in savings [Total savings in Chinese households have reached record highs, with recent estimates placing the total balance of household deposits at over USD 22 trillion to USD 23.96 trillion (160 trillion to 167 trillion yuan) as of late 2025. This massive, growing pile of cash represents significant "excess savings" accumulated due to consumer caution and a preference for saving over spending amid economic uncertainty].

A staggering sum by any standard and does not include Government sovereign wealth, the wealth of Insurers, Investment companies etc nor the newly made available the ordChinese citizen of opening at their banks Gold accounts… whereby they can by gold on a fractional basis and it is physically held on their behalf the banks… not difficult when we note China is also the Worlds largest producer, miner of gold, silver and other precious metals including rare earths..

All in all, it is and will be the Chinese century, much deserved, achieved despite the most scurrilous and reprehensible policies invoked against them the clearly dying and threshing about Western hegemon, an empire in decline, in its death throes, good riddance for if Western governments start to apply the Chinese way of building and managing an economy we might just might survive the impending decline resulting our excesses across so many metrics especially that of War, destruction, of being spend thrifts, of what can be said to have been backing the wrong horse, the few at the expense of the many.. just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

