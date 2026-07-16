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TOM@Future3labs's avatar
TOM@Future3labs
17h

The task-level cost comparison is the strongest evidence here, but I would separate one company’s routing decision from an “80% of American companies” adoption claim. Enterprise traffic can shift at the workload level without a company abandoning its incumbent vendor, and one $4,811-versus-$544 run does not reveal retries, latency, reviewer time, or reliability. The useful metric would be percentage of production workloads routed to Chinese models, by task type, over 30 days. Is the 80% figure based on company count, API traffic, or a survey sample?

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