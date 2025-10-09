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Greg Strebel's avatar
Greg Strebel
Oct 9, 2025Edited

The Bretton Woods agreement of 1944 established the $USD as the international reserve medium which enabled the US to deploy $USD to settle international trade balances. Most nations then accumulated US dollars in their reserve accounts. This amounted to keeping a huge amount of a 'printed' currency overseas. In other words, these nations exported their resources to the US which 'paid' for them in printed paper, which essentially amounted to the kiting of cheques, never to be cashed. This is what France's Charles DeGaulle labeled America's 'exorbitant privilege'. France and some other countries demanded that significant portions of their retained $USD be exchanged for gold. The US post war gold holdings amounted to approx 30,000 tons. However, the flow of resources and goods became unbalanced to the point that US gold reserves dropped to less than 10,000 tons by 1971 and Richard Nixon was forced to 'close the gold window' and stopped the convertibility of foreign-held dollars into gold on August 13th 1971.

While the exchange rate for the USD dropped sharply at that time, it recovered again with the agreement of the Gulf oil producers to sell their oil only in $USD. However, the US balance of trade never became positive and foreign dollar holdings only increased. With the US perpetually running budget deficits, it was only a matter of time before all of the tricks, like quantitative easing, debased the currency and enabled the accumulation of debt to become unserviceable. The US deficit is projected to be $2Trillion this year, and short term Treasuries to the amount of over $8Trillion are due in this 4th quarter. There is no chance that domestic and foreign lenders (buyers of Treasuries) will be able to absorb this demand. The markets see this and recognize that further massive money printing will happen to allow roll-over of the maturing debt. Thus the dollar price of hard assets is going up sharply, which really means that the purchasing power of the currency is plummeting. Unfortunately, this will pull down most international currencies with it and everyone's cost of living will surge.

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Len's avatar
Len
Oct 10, 2025

Building being the operative word. The world has seen enough death and destruction by the west with their one tool tool box of division.

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