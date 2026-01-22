Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Outskill. All of Cyrus Janssen’s Substack subscribers receive complimentary access to the world’s #1 AI training, simply by clicking this link and registering.

The biggest geopolitical story of 2026 is unfolding in Davos, Switzerland as world leaders gather at one of the year’s most important financial and geopolitical events.

Most European leaders are focused on Greenland and making sure Trump doesn’t use military force to take the country which remains under Danish country. But this is actually a distraction. For as wild and erratic Trump is, he knows a military invasion into a NATO country would be the end of his presidency.

The real story at Davos was a viral speech from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who finally said the quiet part out loud: Here is the most important quote you need to pay attention to:

For decades, countries like Canada prospered under what we called the rules-based international order. We joined its institutions, we praised its principles, we benefited from its predictability. And because of that, we could pursue values-based foreign policies under its protection. We knew the story of the international rules-based order was partially false—that the strongest would exempt themselves when convenient, that trade rules were enforced asymmetrically. And we knew that international law applied with varying rigor depending on the identity of the accused or the victim. This fiction was useful, and American hegemony, in particular, helped provide public goods, open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security, and support for frameworks for resolving disputes. So, we placed the sign in the window. We participated in the rituals, and we largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality. This bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.

The United States is losing favor with its closest allies and all of this began last week when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney traveled to Beijing this week, marking the first time in nearly a decade a Canadian Prime Minister personally visited the country.

It was a bold move for the Canadians and social media has been on fire the past week as many Americans are collectively losing their mind with Canada’s decision to pivot to China. And if you think this is a bluff from Canada just listen to what Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand said:

“It is necessary for us to diversify our trading partners and to grow non-US trade by at least 50 percent over the next 10 years”.

This is not Canada hedging against the United States, that is a strategic reversal. But Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a simple, yet profound quote that honestly explains this entire situation in the simplest way possible:

“We take the world as it is, not as we wish it to be”.

This quote explains everything you need to know about Canada’s decision to shift closer to China.

In a perfect world, the US and Canada would be like brothers and enjoy robust trade between the two nations. This is certainly how Canadians “wish the world to be”. But nine months ago, Trump launched a trade war against the entire world, including its closest ally Canada. Multiple Canadian industries from steel, aluminum, automotive, lumber, and copper were all hit with high US tariffs.

But instead of working with Canada, the United States most important trade partner, Trump threatened to annex the country and jokingly referred to it as the 51st state. Canadians started boycotting travel to the US, American liquor was pulled off the shelves and replaced with local Canadian brands, and it goes without saying the United States reputation in Canada, along with Canadians views of Trump, have soured to a historic low at the end of 2025.

And this is where the second part of Carney’s quote comes into play. Because Canadians are now “taking the world as it is” and recognizing the United States, under Trump, is not a reliable trading partner for the immediate future. Just listen to the words of Mark Carney:

This quote from the Canadian Prime Minister would have been unimaginable a year ago. But it’s hard to find fault in calling China the more predictable and reliable trading partner. Trump has imposed, paused, exempted, and changed tariff policies with Canada 6 times over the past year alone. These on again, off again tariff policies make it almost impossible for Canadian industries to do business with the US, as no business leader can plan ahead and every day you are subject to the emotional feelings of the US President.

Last week, I shared a tweet from Michael McFaul, a former US Ambassador who wrote:

“If Trump keeps acting like the leader of an imperial rogue state, more and more countries will begin to lean towards China, which will be perceived as the more rational, peaceful, rules-abiding great power.”

The Ambassador’s tweet has come true, because Canada’s shift to China is unprecedented and will have global ramifications. And unfortunately for the US, it may just be the tip of the iceberg. The Financial Times broke this story entitled “Trump is making the world fall in love with China. Countries that once saw American success as their own, now view the US as an adversary and Beijing as a model.

Once again this perfectly describes the situation in Canada and should be alarming to every US citizen, because the data backs up these claims with considerable evidence. Don’t believe me? Well let’s dive into the research and look at this report from the European Council on Foreign Relations entitled “How Trump is Making China Great Again – and What it means for Europe.

Because across the globe, most nations now have a very different opinion of both the United States and China.

Even 54% of Americans agree that China will only get stronger in the next decade

51% of US citizens believe China is an ally or trusted partner with which we must strategically cooperate.

With the exception of India, EVERY SINGLE COUNTRY recorded a dramatic decline in how they view the US. Right now, only 16% of Europeans and only 25% of UK citizens think of the US as an ally.

Every single country responded negatively, showing a dramatic decline in Trump’s popularity around the world.

Did you know that AI is about to create 170 million new jobs while erasing 92 million old ones? Right now, you’re either training to be replaced or you can train to be paid more. Because we are 3 weeks into the new year and we all know that the biggest career advantage in 2026 is knowing how to work with AI instead of competing against it.



Outskill can help you master AI in just 2 days - the skill that can make you smarter, faster, more revenue driven and absolutely irreplaceable in 2026.



This 16-hour AI Mastermind is your career insurance policy in 2026 - giving you the tools, workflows, and edge AI can’t replace. Also, get the 2026 AI Survival Handbook to Navigate this Year’s AI Breakthroughs and Build Skills That Keep You Relevant. The best part? They’re giving it away completely FREE for the next 48 hours!



🧠Live sessions- Saturday and Sunday

🕜10 AM EST to 7PM EST 🎁 You will also unlock $5000+ in AI resources: (as bonuses when you show up!)

- A Prompt Bible 📚,

- Roadmap to Monetize with AI 💰

- Personalised AI toolkit builder ⚙️ COMPLIMENTARY ACCESS FOR ALL OF CYRUS JANSSEN’S SUBSTACK READERS! CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE!

What’s incredible about this survey is that it is from Nov 2025, long before the invasion of Venezuela and the increased threats to annex Greenland. Trump has no doubt shaken the globe, but the world is falling for China and it’s not hard to see why. Many of the citizens polled in this survey are driving Chinese electric cars, have installed Chinese solar panels on their roofs, use Chinese AI models like DeepSeek, and use Chinese assembled electronics every day in their daily lives.

Yes, China isn’t perfect. The country is increasing its military exercises around Taiwan as we speak. But here is the caveat. China does not carry out any offensive military operations beyond what it considers its borders. And this is a stark contrast to what the Trump administration has laid out for the future of its foreign policy.

Trump’s major foreign policy theme for 2026 has been one of colonialism and expansionism. According to Steven Miller, Trump’s homeland security advisor, “might makes right” and the United States will take new territory, annex whatever it wants, and control the entire Western Hemisphere, creating a new world order.

But this vision certainly doesn’t align with Canadian values and for some perspective on this just listen to the words of Stephen Harper, who is widely known as the most pro-American Prime Minister in Canadian history:

This clip from Stephen Harper is so important to understand Canada’s shift away from the United States. Stephen Harper was the Canadian Prime Minister from 2006-2015 and oversaw one of the most prosperous times in Canadian economic history. The economy became so strong that even the Canadian dollar reached par with the US dollar in September 2007 under his leadership. Now the main reason Harper’s economy blossomed was in fact a much closer and deeper relationship with China. Harper expanded trade with China and many Canadian industries like aluminum and timber skyrocketed in profits as the Canadians were able to export their products to the quickly developing Chinese economy.

So in reality, Canada announcing a new shift to China is not something new, in fact it should be seen as a revival of past foreign policy objectives. But what’s remarkable to see is just how big a missed opportunity this is for the United States. Because Canada has always been extremely loyal to US interests. Remember it was the Canadian government who arrested China’s Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei CEO, on behalf of Trump and the US government during his first term as US President.

Meng Wanzhou was under house arrest in Canada for nearly 3 years, causing significant tension between Canada and China, all for the benefit of the United States. You literally couldn’t find a better and more reliable ally than Canada but Trump has signaled to the world that his “America First” policy actually means “America Alone” and Canada is not the only country making new moves as a result.

The EU just signed one of the world’s largest free trade agreements with the two biggest economies of South America, Brazil and Argentina, along with Paraguay and Uruguay. This deal was 25 years in the making but accelerated to the finish line because of Donald Trump’s new foreign policy. Europe and China have also come together and finalized a price agreement for Chinese electric vehicles to enter the EU. Once again this deal came about as a result of the actions of Trump.

But Canada’s new trade deal with China is perhaps the most consequential because Canada has always been the little brother to the United States and this new deal will change the future of the North American market. First, it reduces tariffs on two key products (EVs and canola oil) that will bolster trade between the two countries by several billion dollars a year. Second, it will slowly introduce a new breed of Chinese EVs to the North American market.

As it stands right now, the United States is the ONLY country in the world not importing Chinese EVs. But Canada will now allow 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the country, which represents 2.5% of the total Canadian auto market at a reduced tariff of just 6.1%, a massive drop from the 100% tariff Justin Trudeau passed against Chinese EVs in 2024.

The world is already changing rapidly in 2026—and in just the first few weeks of the year, we’ve seen what feels like an entire year’s worth of major geopolitical events unfold. President Trump has 3 more years left in his presidency but all eyes will be on the midterm elections this November where the Democrats could potentially regain control of the House and Senate and make Trump a lame duck President for his final two years in office. Will it happen? Only time will tell but as always we’ll be following every story and reporting the truth for you to better understand this new geopolitcal world we are all living in