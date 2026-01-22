Cyrus’s Newsletter

ebear
Jan 22

If Canada really wants to chart a new course, besides mending fences with China, we should:

1 - Ditch Israel and Ukraine. We have no compelling interest in either country.

2 - Reestablish trade relations with Russia and drop all sanctions.

3 - Reestablish diplomatic and trade relations with Iran and drop all sanctions.

4 - Reestablish diplomatic relations with N Korea.

5 - Drop all sanctions on Venezuela

6 - Apply for membership in BRICS and SCO.

7 - Withdraw from NATO.

Since I'm new here I won't clutter up the place with a lengthy essay, but I am prepared to argue each of the above points in detail if anyone is interested and our host doesn't mind.

Obviously this can't be done all at once, and any of the above would send Emperor Trump into a tizzy which could cause us some serious short term problems, but in the long run we'd be far better off than attached to a dying empire, which the US clearly is at this point. It's a long shot, but we might even set an example for Rational Americans to take back their country from the nest of vipers currently running the place.

Paul Repstock
Jan 22Edited

You jest Cyrus????

All of Canada's Politicians and most of our industry is in the thrall of the United States.

This is theatre, when the Americans bark, Canada asks, "How High?".

We are an American "Colony". But, most Canadians are too embarrassed to admit that fact.

8 more comments...

