China needs to host a World Cup.

Now that the 2026 World Cup has come to a close, it’s worth reflecting on what made the tournament so memorable. As always, the football itself was spectacular, with every nation putting everything on the line to perform on the world’s biggest stage. But while there was magic on the field, off the field this World Cup generated more controversy than any tournament in recent memory, particularly during the matches hosted in the United States. Frankly, many of the American host cities should never have been selected based on infrastructure alone. In many cases, there wasn’t even adequate public transportation to get supporters to and from the stadiums, which is something that would be considered a basic requirement for hosting a World Cup in other countries.

FIFA, an organization that has hardly built a reputation for integrity, found a perfect partner in the United States in 2026 by allowing price gouging at virtually every stage of the tournament. From ticket sales to hotels and transportation, prices were extortionately high. The result was a World Cup experience in the U.S. host cities that was designed almost exclusively for the global ultra-wealthy who could afford a $10,000-plus trip. By comparison, the matches hosted in Mexico and Canada and the atmosphere in and around their stadiums felt much closer to the international festival that has always made the World Cup so special.

Perhaps the most controversial moment, however, came when President Trump called in a favor with FIFA to overturn the red card issued to the United States’ key striker Folarin Balogun allowing him to play in America’s knockout-round match. To me, this was a national embarrassment and a slap in the face to the integrity of the tournament. Trust me, I would love nothing more than to see the United States lift the World Cup as the host nation, but this administration has made it as difficult as possible to celebrate anything our country has accomplished over the past two years.

During the tournament, I was visiting China, as I do every summer. Experiencing daily life there while following the World Cup, I kept coming back to the same thought: China would absolutely crush hosting this tournament. The more I thought about it, the more convinced I became that China is arguably the best country in the world to host a World Cup. Just stop for a second and think about everything the country already has in place before you even begin talking about football. The ingredients for a world-class tournament are already there.

Population and Geographic Location

You may have seen the famous map showing the smallest circle on Earth that contains roughly half of the world’s population. China sits almost directly at the center of that circle, with its center point located around Yunnan Province. This geographic advantage is already being recognized by airlines and international companies that are expanding operations in the region because of its proximity to such a large share of the global population. The same principle applies to a World Cup. Hosting the tournament in China would make it relatively accessible for European and African supporters while being especially convenient for fans from all over Asia and Oceania. Collectively, those regions account for a majority of the world’s population.

China’s own population also works in its favor. As the world’s second most populous country, its largest cities are already designed to handle tens of millions of residents. Compared to the scale of those cities, the influx of international visitors during a World Cup would be an easy undertaking, especially when compared to the enormous logistical challenge faced by much smaller host countries like Qatar.

Public Transportation

China’s public transportation network is unmatched. The country has the largest high-speed rail network in the world, connecting all of its major cities. Within those cities, the public transit systems are equally impressive. In fact, nine of the ten longest metro systems in the world, measured by total track length, are located in China. Even many second and third-tier cities that most people outside China have never heard of have extensive metro networks.

For both teams and supporters, this would make traveling throughout the tournament incredibly convenient. Compare that to a World Cup in the United States. Traveling between host cities such as San Francisco and Seattle or Kansas City and Dallas realistically requires either long bus rides or expensive flights. In China, comparable distances between potential host cities like Beijing and Shanghai or Chongqing and Guangzhou could be covered by high-speed rail, providing a fast, affordable, and comfortable alternative. Once fans arrive in the respective cities, they could easily travel from their hotels to the stadiums using each city’s extensive metro systems or the plethora of other transport options.

The newly built Chongqing East railway station, the largest railway station in the world.

Hotels and Accommodation

Another major advantage China offers is affordable accommodation. In every major city, visitors can find four, and even five-star hotels, often operated by internationally recognized brands, for around $100 to $200 per night. Comparable hotels in similarly sized American cities can easily cost five times as much, especially during major events. For supporters traveling on tighter budgets or coming from less-developed countries, China also has a wide range of quality hotels well under $100 per night. That means a World Cup in China would simply be more financially accessible for millions of fans around the world.

Stadiums and Infrastructure

China also has the physical infrastructure needed to host the tournament immediately. The country already has 16 stadiums with capacities of at least 60,000 spectators, giving it a strong foundation before any new construction is even considered.

Beyond the stadiums themselves, China has earned a global reputation for the speed and scale of its infrastructure development. Roads, railways, airports, and public facilities are already among the most extensive in the world. Any additional stadium renovations or supporting infrastructure required by FIFA would be completed with relative ease. The country has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to execute massive construction projects on remarkably short timelines, like famously building a multi-thousand bed hospital in under ten days. All of which makes the logistical demands of hosting a World Cup well within its capabilities.

The Xi’an International Football Center, designed by Zaha Hadid. The stadium has a seating capacity of 60,235 spectators.

Track Record with Major Events

China has already proven that it can host world-class sporting events. When you think back to the Olympic Games over the past few decades, there are probably plenty of host cities that have completely faded from your memory. Others you might think back more for their logistical problems or controversies than for the sporting spectacle itself. But there is one Olympics that everyone remembers: Beijing 2008.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics left a lasting impression on an entire generation through its spectacular opening ceremony and unforgettable performances. Those Games symbolized China’s arrival as a global power and its re-emergence on the world stage in the 21st century. Beijing later became the first city in history to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, further demonstrating China’s ability to organize events of the highest level. Time and again, China has shown that it takes its international image seriously when hosting global events. There is every reason to believe it would bring that same level of ambition, attention to detail, and execution to a FIFA World Cup.

Beijing’s iconic bird’s nest stadium during the 2008 olympics

Passionate Fans

Perhaps the biggest surprise to many people would be the fans. China is not the first country that comes to mind when people think of football. In fact, its men’s national team is better known for failing to qualify for World Cups than for its performances in them. But that has little to do with the popularity of the sport inside the country.

Over the past two decades, China’s middle class has grown dramatically, particularly in its major cities. Along with that economic growth has come a far more cosmopolitan and internationally minded population. Interest in global sports such as the NBA and the English Premier League has exploded, creating millions of dedicated football supporters. That interest has also been strengthened by the tens of millions of Chinese students who have studied abroad in football loving countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany before returning home with an even greater passion for the sport.

If you watched this year’s World Cup, you probably noticed many of the tournament’s most prominent advertisers were Chinese companies, with commercials displayed on the pitch entirely in Mandarin. Companies don’t spend millions of dollars on advertising unless they know a substantial audience is watching and understands their message. Living in China during the tournament made that passion impossible to miss. Across the country, bars stayed open throughout the night, even during the workweek, as supporters gathered to watch 3:00 a.m. and even 5:00 a.m. kickoffs. Imagine the atmosphere if China were actually hosting the tournament. Those early-morning watch parties would be replaced by packed stadiums, fan festivals, and millions of people celebrating throughout the country.

The Chinese national team was not on the field, but Chinese brands certainly did not miss out.

China has already shown it heavily embraces their country in international sporting events. Just look at the Olympics. I have traveled around the world and no country celebrates and cares about the Olympics with the same enthusiasm as China. Athletes competing in sports that receive little attention elsewhere become household names in China, and Olympic champions often become the country’s biggest advertising stars, a role more commonly filled by athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL in the United States. A World Cup wouldn’t be treated any differently.

As for the quality of the Chinese national team, history suggests that host nations almost always improve before the tournament. Countries are typically awarded the World Cup nearly a decade in advance, giving them years to invest in player development, coaching, facilities, and youth academies. A home World Cup would inspire an entirely new generation of young players. Given China’s resources, there is little doubt it would make football a national priority and invest whatever was necessary to field a competitive team. If Qatar, a country of just over three million people, could significantly raise its footballing profile before hosting the 2022 World Cup, there is no reason China could not do the same

Honestly, when you put all of these factors together, it becomes clear that China is the strongest candidate to host the next open FIFA World Cup slot.

Its geographic location makes it more accessible to a larger share of the world’s population than almost any other country. Its transportation network would make travel between host cities fast and convenient. Its affordable hotels and food would make attending the tournament more accessible for supporters from every corner of the globe. Its existing stadiums and world-class infrastructure mean much of the hard work has already been done. Its proven track record with events like the Beijing Olympics demonstrates that it can deliver an unforgettable global spectacle. And finally, its enormous and increasingly passionate football fan base would create an atmosphere worthy of the world’s biggest sporting event.

Many countries can offer one or two of these advantages. Some can even offer three. But virtually none can offer all of them at the scale China can. If FIFA’s goal is to host the most accessible, convenient, and memorable World Cup possible, China deserves to be at the very top of the list.