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Mari Savic's avatar
Mari Savic
7d

I'm sure it will be a great World Cup. I remember landing in Shanghai for the first time in 2011 my perspective on the world completely changed. That's when I stopped trusting the mainstream media.

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Juliette Reynolds's avatar
Juliette Reynolds
7d

I completely agree, Cyrus. The 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics were held during a global financial crisis and the 2020 Beijing Winter Olympics were held during the global pandemic crisis. Both were spectacular, unsurpassed by any other country that has ever hosted the Olympics. International sport is (or should be) a unifying event for all people on the planet, so let's share China's vision for a peaceful and (moderately) prosperous global community for all humankind. It's really rather beautiful.

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