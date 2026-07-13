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Tamás Földvári's avatar
Tamás Földvári
5d

Cyrus, this is a useful technical breakdown, and it points to something larger than model efficiency.

Western AI strategy has largely treated compute as a stock. Accumulate more chips, more data centers, more raw throughput. Export controls on advanced semiconductors were built on that assumption: deny the stock, slow the competitor.

Dspark’s confidence-thresholded speculative decoding does something different. It treats compute as a flow problem, how to move information through the system with less resistance and less waste at a fixed hardware base. A chokepoint on inputs matters far less once the constrained actor learns to extract several times more usable output per unit of that input.

There is a financial-layer implication too. If inference cost per token keeps falling this fast without quality loss, the entire economics of AI-as-infrastructure gets repriced, and so does the energy and capital calculus behind the next compute buildout, including the orbital and off-world data-center proposals now floated as the logical endpoint of the compute race.

And the open publication of the method is itself a flow move. It diffuses the advantage faster than any single firm could capture it, which is a different mode of power projection than the one classical chip-denial strategy assumed it was fighting.

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
5d

Thank you Cyrus,

This most definitely is the Asian century or rather future, led by both China and to a lessor degree The Russian Federation, with Iran acting as a buttress and lead in West Asia…hopefully both hegemons will be aided and abetted eventually the other Asian monoliths of Japan and Korea whilst Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia are no slouches either,throw in the West Asian energy monoliths together the Indian giant together Nuclear Armed Pakistan and the century ahead if not the future you can readily recognise belongs to Asia…

They have the population density albeit correction, most do save those who bought and submitted chapter and verse the Western Liberal political dogma, Japan and South Korea, whose economies especially Japan’s is in deep trouble, an aging population with seriously declining workforce a major impediment, expect Japan to decline in the decades to come becoming a shadow of itself only a War whereby they conquer and grow their taxable workforce will save the economy unless they can fully robotise and tax heavily their corporates, nevertheless the prognosis Japan is grim…

Add lessor lights Vietnam, North Korea, Philippines, Thailand even Myanmar with its mineral wealth and it seems all Asian states have a positive future ahead provided the U.S led West as they are in West Asia by Iran can be expelled from the region,their influence severely curtailed and waning.. hence by so many metrics Asia be it Central, the Eurasian continent, together China and Russia, South East Asia, West Asia are the regions and areas to watch lead the world, thankfully for many in the West doing so from a family and morals centric structure that has endured millennia, not for them the destructive Western liberalism they have watched destroy nation states that once dominated… nation states that are slowly dying of the liberalism they espoused as they all descend into a failing that is unprecedented save the fall of the Roman Empire being the most comparable historically.

Adding insult to the West is that they have orchestrated and managed this decline and collapse themselves, militarily found out for what they truly represent…ineptitude upon the Khazarian Steppe, in West Asia against Iran, their military tech found to be not only ineffective, falling well short of its much vaunted storied rumour and reputation, indeed predicate the evidence, more wishful thinking and rumour than actuality as it has been found out when called to go up against a peer to peer military, militaries more than capable with the result Western, especially U.S military tech is nothing more than overhyped, overpriced ineffective useless junk…. More so when measured directly Russian and Iranian military tech, crikey, even the Houthi, Yemen’s Ansah Allah had the U.S turn tail and run… as they say.

Yemen’s Houthi took the fight to them, doing so not for the first time, previously having inflicted the same upon the U.S armed Saudi and UAE militaries.. Saudi exiting and reaching rapprochement with Ansah Allah, ditto, the U.S, Trump capitulating and signing the MOU, memorandum of understanding in essence a Capitulation document and not for the first time, being the second occasion the U.S has backed itself in conflict Iran only to surrender, the first time being the 12 day stoush with Ally Israel June 2025, the 2026 40 day conflagration the latest iteration including turning tail…

Yet, these deluded fools want to take on both Russia and China, the Khazaria/Russian conflict being gradually ratcheted up in terms of provocations, portends only one outcome … money for the military industrial complex and their investors, the ghouls who promote war, destruction and an eventual surrender leading to the complete unravelling of the empire, we are witnessing the death throes of a dying beast and if they add China it will serve to only hasten their end… just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) From New Zealand

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