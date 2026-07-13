Deepseek has shocked the world again with yet another revolutionary breakthrough. The Chinese company just released its “Dspark” model which has made another massive leap in LLMs. In the past, when it came to improving large language models, there was almost always a trade-off that developers and users had to accept. Specifically, model innovations typically forced a difficult choice between two important factors: speed and quality. If a model was designed to generate responses very quickly, it often had to sacrifice some level of accuracy, coherence, or depth in its output. On the other hand, if a model was optimized to produce high-quality, detailed, and well-reasoned responses, it usually took much longer to generate those responses. But this Dspark model has been able to excel in both by being able to push its output capacity to more than 6 times deepseek’s previous model while at the same time speeding up that output to over 80%. All without any loss in quality.

If you use LLMs regularly you are familiar with the visual indicator that appears on the screen while a response is being generated, often represented as a rolling, spinning, or loading circle. For short and simple questions, this waiting time is usually minimal, sometimes only a fraction of a second. However, for more complex questions, such as those that involve multiple layers of reasoning, extensive background information, or detailed step-by-step instructions, you know that the response can take several seconds to fully load. Dspark has been able to reduce these waiting times so dramatically that lengthy and complicated responses now appear almost instantly.

They have achieved this by completely reworking the way in which large language models produce their responses. The way current chatbots or other LLMs produce their response to your query is by forming sentences word by word, and before each subsequent word is produced, the model has to check every single previous word one by one and how it relates to the next word. '

This is no problem for short sentences, but it can create unfathomably large calculations for longer responses, which is why there is a direct relationship between the longer number of words and the generation time. Small amount of words, quick response. Large amount of words, long wait time. To speed this process up, Deepseek has perfected what is called speculative decoding, where instead of waiting for the LLM to slowly produce every single word in a response one by one, a smaller faster model makes guesses several words ahead and the large model just checks the sentence, and if the responses are good, the larger model can accept several words at once.

While this technique was known in the industry, it was not able to be effectively deployed at scale because the smaller models making guesses ahead in the response had a very high error rate by creating sentences that needed to be corrected by the larger model, sacrificing any gains in efficiency. But Dspark found a massive workaround to the problems by assigning confidence values to every word produced. Every word is given a confidence level from 0 to 1. If the question is pertaining to math, coding, or science with very concrete answers, the model can assign a very high value of confidence. But if the model is prompted to write a short story, there are much more possible responses and therefore a much higher probability of mistakes. Using confidence scores, the model can set a threshold, for example 0.6. If a word’s confidence is at or above that level, the model accepts and outputs it right away. If the confidence falls below that number, the model stops generating and waits for the larger, more powerful model to handle that part. This approach saves a large amount of potentially wasted computing power that would otherwise be spent on incorrect or low-quality responses

This approach works not only when you are using the model individually, but also at a larger scale by evaluating all DeepSeek requests across the entire system and distributing computing power accordingly. When demand is low and there are few users, the system knows it has more GPU capacity available and allows models to make more guesses at once, making the system faster for users. However, when demand is high and there are many users, it reduces the guessing capacity, which prevents the system from slowing down or crashing under the extra load.

By combining three elements, smaller fast models that generate responses ahead of time and guess batches of words, a confidence metric assigned to each word, and an algorithm that regulates and redirects computing power up or down as needed, Dspark has achieved a major performance improvement. Compared to DeepSeek’s previous MTP system, which generated words one at a time, Dspark delivers a 60–85% increase in speed with no loss in quality. This system has made DeepSeek much more efficient and capable of handling larger amounts of data, even as user demand grows. This efficiency gain also significantly reduces waste in water, electricity, and computing resources used by these models.

When comparing Dspark to Deepseek’s previous MTP system which only processed one word at a time, Dspark produced a 60-85% increase in speed without any reduction in quality

What makes this breakthrough so significant, and what has been DeepSeek’s core philosophy from the start, is that all of this information comes from research papers that DeepSeek themselves have released to the public. These papers explain in highly technical detail exactly how the models work, what problems they encounter, and how they developed these innovations. This commitment to open source pushes the entire industry forward and makes the technology much more accessible to people around the world. If a large Western closed model had created the same type of innovation, it would be kept as a closely guarded secret. Instead, I am able to describe the technical details directly from the paper as best I can today.

DeepSeek first took the world by storm back in January 2025 by making a model using a small fraction of the resources that American models like OpenAI use, yet still was able to outperform them on various benchmarks. OpenAI also has twenty times more employees than DeepSeek and has access to the fastest, most advanced computing chips, which have been banned from being exported to China. All of this makes DeepSeek’s achievement that more impressive. DeepSeek has been forced to develop a resourceful, scrappy approach that allows them to accomplish more with far less and find creative solutions around their limitations. The company has once again proven that it achieves extraordinary breakthroughs through pure efficiency and innovation, rather than relying on cutting-edge chips or unlimited funding like Western firms. It will be exciting to see what they accomplish next. Make sure to follow the Substack and subscribe to the YouTube channel for future updates. For a very detailed technical breakdown of the report, check out the excellent video by Ai search.