I recently sat down with Peter Schiff, economist, investor, and host of The Peter Schiff Show podcast. Peter famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis before it happened and has spent decades warning that America’s debt, deficits, and monetary policy are on an unsustainable path. With U.S. national debt now above $39 trillion and global tensions continuing to rise, that warning feels more relevant than ever.

In this conversation, we start with the Iran conflict — whether it’s truly over, what was actually accomplished, and why Peter believes the economic fallout is far from finished. From surging deficit spending to interest payments that are growing faster than tax revenues, Peter makes the case that the financial consequences of the last few months will be felt for years to come.

We also get into inflation, the cost of living, and what it all means for the average American. Peter’s view is blunt: things are going to get more expensive, and the dollar’s long-term role as the world’s reserve currency is increasingly under threat. We dig into why central banks — particularly China, which has now bought gold for 15 consecutive months — are aggressively moving out of U.S. treasuries and into gold, and what that shift means for ordinary Americans if de-dollarization accelerates.

We also cover oil, where Peter sees prices heading back above $100 a barrel despite the end of the conflict, as well as his outlook for gold and silver following their recent volatility. And we close out with some of the most thought-provoking parts of the conversation — Peter’s honest take on the SpaceX IPO and its $2 trillion valuation, his 10-year outlook for the United States, and who he thinks will win the next presidential election.

This is one of the most candid and wide-ranging economic conversations I’ve had on the channel. Whether you agree with Peter or not, this is well worth your time.