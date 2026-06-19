Cyrus’s Newsletter

Cyrus’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rilme's avatar
Rilme
6d

I think "aggressively" was the wrong word to use for China's current preference for gold rather than USD. Too many Americans think China, "the next superpower", is going to replace the US as World Bully.

Reply
Share
David Wilmsen's avatar
David Wilmsen
7d

I started listening to the discussion on You Tube until Schiff started talking about taxes funding government. That is pure economist nonsense. I don't know much about him, except that he's considered some wise man who predicted a crash or two or three. He may have been right about those or he may have been lucky. Maybe he's one of those who is predicting a crash every Friday and was right a few times. But his notion that taxes fund government shows him to be ignorant of economic principles. I cut the video short.

Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cyrus Janssen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture