What if I told you China has already won the AI race? And It didn’t happen last year, or even a decade ago. It happened because of decisions China made more than thirty years ago! Because here’s the part most people get wrong: winning the AI race isn’t about who builds the fastest chips or the most powerful computers. It’s about who builds a system that can consistently produce the one thing artificial intelligence needs more than anything else — talent.

For years, Washington believed that if it could choke off China’s access to advanced semiconductors, it could slow China down — or maybe even stop it altogether. Silicon Valley believed China was a copycat nation, always a step behind and never a true threat to American technology. But if that were true, something like DeepSeek would have never happened, but remarkably it did. So today, I want to show you what’s really going on in China — because once you understand how the Chinese system works, it’s going to change how you think about the future of AI and technology.

Now, to set the stage for today’s newsletter, I want you to listen to the words of Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, who recently had this to say about China.

This clip is important because Jensen Huang is one of the most plugged-in insiders in the global AI industry. Nvidia sits at the center of America’s AI ecosystem, and over the past two years Jensen has spent a significant amount of time in China. During that time, he’s repeatedly warned U.S. policymakers that isolating China is a mistake — and that partnership, not confrontation, is the only realistic path forward.

He knows how fast China is moving. And he knows what’s coming next. To understand why, I want you to look at an article from the Financial Times titled “China’s Genius Plan to Win the AI Race Is Paying Off.”

This is one of the most important articles you can read in 2026 because it explains something most people in the West completely overlook. For more than three decades, China has quietly run a nationwide “genius program” designed to identify roughly 100,000 top high-school students every year and train them to compete in elite international math and science competitions. But that’s just the beginning.

It’s hard to imagine the depth of the talent in China

These students are then fast-tracked directly into China’s top universities — institutions that are now globally recognized as leaders in scientific research. After graduation, many of them go on to become the engineers, founders, and researchers powering China’s most important technology companies. The results speak for themselves.

Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance and creator of TikTok, came out of this system. The leaders of China’s two largest e-commerce platforms, Taobao and PDD, came from the same pipeline. So did the founder of Meituan, China’s food-delivery super-app. The two brothers behind Cambricon — now one of China’s leading domestic rivals to Nvidia — were also genius-class students. And so were the core engineers behind major AI models at DeepSeek and Alibaba’s Qwen, along with Tencent’s current chief scientist, who was recruited directly from OpenAI. I could dedicate an entire newsletter just to naming Chinese tech leaders who emerged from this pipeline. But the point is simple. China has built an elite talent assembly line — and it operates at a scale no Western country even attempts. To understand the magnitude of this, consider one number.

China graduates roughly five million STEM majors every year. The United States graduates about half a million.

That ten-to-one difference matters more than any single chip restriction. Students selected into the genius stream are pulled out of regular classes between the ages of sixteen and eighteen. While most students grind endlessly for China’s notoriously difficult college entrance exam — the gaokao — genius-class students focus almost entirely on their competition subjects.

They complete the full high-school curriculum plus large portions of college-level coursework before they even graduate. And if they win top national or international competitions, they bypass the gaokao altogether and receive direct admission into China’s elite universities — sometimes before finishing high school. From there, the strongest students move into even more advanced programs, particularly in computer science and artificial intelligence.

This is how China builds depth, not just stars. And here’s the part most policymakers in the West fail to grasp. You cannot sanction this. You cannot block it with export controls. You cannot stop a talent pipeline that starts in high school. And for a deeper insight into what’s really happening, I want you to listen carefully to the words of Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google and one of America’s most influential figures in artificial intelligence.

This is a major admission from Eric Schmidt. He’s acknowledging that U.S. chip restrictions didn’t actually stop China — they simply forced China to change its strategy. American AI companies are largely chasing AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence — the idea of building an AI system that can think and reason like a human across all domains. That’s the moonshot many U.S. companies are betting on. China, however, took a very different path. Instead of betting everything on one futuristic breakthrough, China is deploying AI everywhere — into manufacturing, logistics, robotics, healthcare, autonomous driving, energy systems, and industrial optimization. In other words, while the West is chasing a single hypothetical finish line, China is using AI as a general-purpose tool to solve real-world problems at scale — right now. And Eric explains exactly what China does next.

Now here’s where things get really interesting. We already know China has achieved enormous success building the world’s most advanced electric-vehicle industry. Chinese EVs are now the best-selling cars in the world and China now wants to apply that same playbook to artificial intelligence — but not in the way most people expect. Once again, listen closely as Eric Schmidt explains China’s strategy.

This is why clips like this matter. Because this isn’t coming from Chinese media — it’s coming from one of the most respected American insiders in the AI world. And Eric Schmidt says something remarkable here: in the future, a large portion of the world will be using Chinese AI models. So let’s look at a real-world case study of how this is already happening. Exactly one year ago, a Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek shocked the global technology world with the release of its R1 large language model — not because it was flashy, but because it worked.

DeepSeek produced a world-class reasoning model using significantly fewer advanced chips than its American competitors, and at a fraction of the cost. While U.S. companies kept their models closed, DeepSeek made its entire development process public and open for anyone to study. And this is one of the most important differences between the U.S. and China’s approach to artificial intelligence. DeepSeek’s team was almost entirely homegrown. Its founder was openly proud of that. Nearly everyone on the team came from genius classes across China.

One of those engineers, Wang Zihan, joined DeepSeek at just twenty-one years old. He later described the environment as having no rigid hierarchy and unlimited freedom to experiment. When Nvidia’s CEO described Chinese AI researchers as “world-class,” he wasn’t speculating. He was describing what he sees every day. Walk through the top AI labs in the United States — OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind — and you’ll find Chinese researchers everywhere.

In many ways, today’s AI competition isn’t America versus China. It’s Chinese engineers in the U.S. versus Chinese engineers in China. That didn’t happen by accident. It happened because China spent decades producing them. If a European country built a system like this, it would be praised as visionary.

If a smaller Asian nation did it, it would be called strategic. Because China did it, it is often dismissed as oppressive — and then ignored. And that dismissal is dangerous. Because it blinds policymakers and the public to what actually drives technological leadership. AI isn’t won by headlines or hype cycles. It’s won by systems. The real AI race is not about who builds the biggest model this year. It’s about who builds the deepest bench of talent over decades. China understood that early. That’s why when people say China is “catching up” in AI, they’re already too late. China didn’t just catch up. It built the pipeline first and that pipeline will define who ultimately wins the AI race in the future