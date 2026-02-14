Cyrus’s Newsletter

Cyrus’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChinArb's avatar
ChinArb
3d

We constantly see two diametrically opposed headlines: "China is winning the AI race" vs. "China is losing the AI race." What is the truth? The truth is that the US and China are running on two entirely different tracks. Once you understand this divergence, you’ll realize that China has neither won nor lost.

It is a Paradigm Divergence: General Intelligence vs. Industrial Efficiency Tool

This analysis records a watershed moment in AI development. It reveals that within different economic and industrial soils, AI is evolving into entirely different forms: System C (an upward, exploratory civilizational endeavor) and System B (an inward, structural industrial reinforcement).

1. The Starting Point: Divergent Evolutionary Paths

The AI field is currently witnessing two distinct developmental paradigms.

System C is dedicated to building General Intelligence that transcends specific physical constraints, attempting to explore the boundaries of logic through massive compute and data scaling.

System B positions AI as a supplementary "plug-in" for industrial systems, focusing on the optimization of existing physical assets such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

Core Audit: This is not a contest of "leading vs. lagging," but a strategic choice based on different systemic backgrounds.

2. Operational Logic: The 80/10 Efficiency Model

The "80% performance at 1/10 cost" model, exemplified by DeepSeek, represents an extreme pursuit of resource efficiency.

Rather than aiming to challenge frontier theories, this model utilizes algorithmic optimization and engineering implementation to achieve rapid application-level integration while maintaining low resource consumption.

In an environment where compute costs and energy constraints (the "Energy Wall") are increasingly prominent, this cost-effective path demonstrates significant systemic resilience.

3. Evolutionary Stance: Autonomy vs. Productivity

The "ecosystem divergence" reflects deep-seated differences in functional positioning:

System C strives for Autonomous Control: direct takeover of physical and digital realms through agents.

System B accelerates Industrial Integration: embedding intelligence into the existing framework of production.

The Valuation Bifurcation: One system is defined by the breakthrough autonomy it exhibits; the other by the actual efficiency gains it generates within physical production processes.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Iconoclast's avatar
Iconoclast
3d

A reason China will become the power of the 21st Century - they remain committed to merit and achievement. This is true in education, as well as recruitment of promising students into the governing party.

In the US, merit and achievement are under attack by both the Progressive Left and the Populist Right. For the Left, merit and achievement interfere with the implementation of their notion of Equity. For the Right, science and knowledge are pillars of the Establishment Elite.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cyrus Janssen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture