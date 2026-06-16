Over the past few years we’ve seen China continue to defy US sanctions and develop new technologies to close the gap in the semiconductor industry and I recently traveled to Shanghai to attend one of the most important semiconductor events of 2026 and learned first hand how Huawei made an incredible new breakthrough that is going to change the entire future of the semiconductor industry!

Bloomberg first reported the news showing Huawei has now launched a new system to shorten the gap with TSMC, Taiwan’s largest and most important chipmaker. The South China Morning Post followed saying this new scaling system will also help Huawei close the gap with Korea’s Samsung and Reuters reported this new pathway will help Huawei continue to break through US Sanctions.

In today’s newsletter I’m going to simplify all the complex details I learned from attending this event in person and also share with you some insider videos from He Ting Bo, the Chair of Huawei’s Scientist Committee, who gave the opening keynote speech at this year’s conference that I just attended.

Now you might be wondering. Why is this such a big deal? Who cares if China is developing its microchip industry? Well there is actually some fascinating data to what’s happening here on the ground. Take a look at this graph which shows how China’s chip exports are surging up 100% YoY in April.

This figure has TRIPLED over the last 2 years and Goldman Sachs now estimates that semiconductors, computers, and other AI-related products accounted for 50% of China’s export growth last month. Let me explain in another way you simply can’t forget: Chinese companies generated, on average, $500 million dollars in export revenue every hour on average last month. The Chinese tech sector is booming in 2026 and it shows just how closely the Chinese economy is moving with the AI industry.

But why is Huawei trying a completely different strategy? This is actually a fascinating story because for more than 50 years, the semiconductor industry has followed one very simple rule: Make the smallest chips possible. Smaller transistors equal more power, more speed, and better performance. And this became known as Moore’s Law, the famous prediction that the number of transistors on a chip would roughly double every two years. And for decades this strategy worked incredibly well. Every new generation of chips became smaller, faster, and more powerful.

For years American and Taiwanese tech companies had a massive lead over Mainland China in terms of developing these smaller transistors and the US government did everything in its power to try and keep China from developing smaller chips. For example, the US government forbids ASML, a Dutch company that makes the world’s most advanced lithography machine, from exporting to China. Many people believed this would permanently trap China behind the West in the semiconductor race. But according to Huawei, these restrictions forced them to think differently about the future of chips entirely.

Because the entire microchip industry has now run into a massive problem. At a certain point, you simply can’t keep shrinking things forever. The smaller these transistors become, the more difficult and expensive they are to manufacture. Just to help everyone understand how complex this is, we are talking about structures measured in nanometers, so small that thousands of them could fit across the width of a human hair. The machinery required to produce these advanced chips has become unbelievably expensive and incredibly difficult to build. And this is a problem facing every single player in the industry including Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Samsung and of course Huawei. And this is why Huawei decided to change the game. At this conference in Shanghai, Huawei introduced something called “Her’s Law” which was named after Huawei’s Chief Microchip Scientist He Tingbo.

Instead of making transistors physically smaller. Huawei is now focusing on making information move faster and more efficiently throughout the chip itself. The best analogy I can give you is traffic in a city. The old strategy made the cars smaller so you can fit more of them on the road. But Huawei’s strategy is different. Instead of only shrinking the cars, they want to redesign the roads, intersections, and highways so traffic moves faster and more efficiently. That’s essentially what Huawei calls “time scaling.”

The company also introduced a new architecture called LogicFolding, which changes the way circuits are arranged inside the chip. Traditional chips are mostly designed in flat two-dimensional layouts. Huawei’s new system is more like building a vertical city with multiple floors connected together. Instead of information traveling long distances across the chip, the pathways become shorter, faster, and more efficient. According to Huawei, this can dramatically improve performance without relying entirely on traditional scaling methods.

And if you want to know why the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Bloomberg were all in attendance this week in Shanghai, it’s because Huawei might have just introduced a new approach that could potentially reshape parts of the global semiconductor industry. Huawei now claims that by 2031, its chip designs could achieve transistor density equivalent to 1.4 nanometer processes, which would place China extremely close to the global frontier of semiconductor technology.

For China’s semiconductor industry, this announcement represents something much bigger than just a new chip architecture. It represents the possibility of finding another path forward. Many analysts believed China would always struggle to compete at the cutting edge of chip manufacturing because of its lack of access to the most advanced Western lithography equipment. That’s why this announcement is such a major moment. Huawei is essentially saying: There is another path forward. Not by copying the exact same strategy used by companies like TSMC or Samsung but by redesigning the architecture itself.

Even more remarkable is the fact that Huawei says it has already mass produced 381 chip designs using this broader scaling philosophy over the past six years. And later this year, Huawei’s new Kirin chips will reportedly become the first commercial chips to use this LogicFolding architecture and will be deployed through Huawei’s smartphones. CNBC also reported this breakthrough and acknowledged its rivalry with Nvidia and Apple is heating up.

But perhaps the most fascinating part of this entire story was not actually the technology itself. It was the mindset behind it. During the keynote speech, Huawei executives reflected on how difficult the past several years have been under US sanctions. Many people believed there was simply no way forward for China’s semiconductor industry. But one story shared during the conference really stood out to me. The speaker referenced the ancient Dujiangyan irrigation system near Chengdu, an engineering project built more than 2,000 years ago to control devastating floods. Chinese civilization has been solving complex engineering problems for thousands of years and the fact that this irrigation system is still being used to control flooding in the region some 2,000 years later is a testament to how the Chinese people think and their great ability to overcome complex problems.

And in many ways, Huawei sees today’s semiconductor struggle the exact same way. One line from the conference especially stayed with me: “Not every child is born into wealth, but if you work hard, you will find a path to success.” One again this really gives you a great insight into the mindset of Chinese people and certainly the engineering team at Huawei. When US sanctions and restrictions first came in, Huawei immediately had to pivot their business strategy. They began developing new technology in many different sectors and I was able to experience this firsthand when I attended the World Mobile Congress, Europe’s most important tech event in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year. Huawei systems and products are trusted in many countries throughout the world and when you look at developing countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, many of these developing countries are trusting Huawei’s products to launch 4G and 5G internet systems and completely change certain industries like mining, education, medical, and health using AI and tech.

The Huawei executives mentioned that their dedication to their customers and partners have always been the most important for the company, and with much of the Global South depending on Huawei’s tech, the company realized they must find a way to break through and keep delivering results that will help people around the world. There is a famous quote that really applies here: Necessity is the mother of invention. Now whether Huawei’s new Tau Scaling Law ultimately changes the future of the semiconductor industry…only time will tell. But one thing is already very clear: China is no longer waiting for permission to compete in the future of AI and advanced technology. And this is honestly why I return to China every summer. Because if you’re not on the ground in China, experiencing the country and learning from Chinese tech companies, you are not getting the full picture of how our world is developing and why China will remain an important global player for the future of the world economy. I’ll conclude today’s newsletter with the same way I opened it. There is a reason that US President Donald Trump and 17 of the biggest American CEOs were in Beijing last week. They know how important China is and all of them came to China to secure business deals and improve relations with China.

I’ll be traveling through China the next two months and look forward to sharing more insights and travel stories from my time here, so if you are interested in learning more about China, make sure you give us a follow, drop me a comment down below letting me know what you think about Huawei’s new tech breakthrough and stay tuned as we have some truly amazing content coming out soon!