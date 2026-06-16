Cyrus’s Newsletter

Cyrus’s Newsletter

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Magnar Husby's avatar
Magnar Husby
Jun 16

Thank you for bringing solid information from China.

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Rod D.'s avatar
Rod D.
Jun 16

China is he clear winner 🏆 on multiple fronts. All without dropping a single bomb. Go #BRIICS

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