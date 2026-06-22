I recently sat down with Professor Vali Nasr, one of the world’s leading experts on Iran, the Middle East, and U.S. foreign policy and what I learned during our 30 minute conversation will change everything you know about the situation in the Middle East.

Professor Nasr is a professor at Johns Hopkins University, specializing in Middle Eastern Studies and the History of Islam, and the author of Iran’s Grand Strategy: A Political History, published in May 2025 — one of the most important books written on Iran’s geopolitical outlook and long-term strategic thinking. Given the recent conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, I wanted to get his perspective on what has actually changed—and what may come next.

One of the most surprising arguments Professor Nasr makes is that despite the extensive damage caused by the war, Iran has emerged stronger than ever before. While many expected the conflict to weaken the Iranian government, he explains why the outcome may have instead reinforced Iran’s position both domestically and regionally.

We also discussed one of the biggest challenges facing Washington: understanding Iran itself. According to Professor Nasr, many Western policymakers continue to misunderstand how Iran’s leadership views the world, how decisions are made inside the country, and why certain assumptions have repeatedly led to policy failures.

A major part of our conversation focused on Iran’s nuclear program and whether the recent conflict increases the likelihood of Tehran pursuing a nuclear weapon. Professor Nasr argues that the answer is more complicated than many headlines suggest and that Iran now faces a critical strategic decision that could shape the region for years to come.

We also explored China’s growing role in the Middle East, the future of U.S. influence in the region, and how Gulf nations may be rethinking their security relationships following the conflict. Professor Nasr believes the region is entering a new phase, one where old assumptions are being challenged and new power dynamics are beginning to emerge.

Perhaps most importantly, we discussed whether historians will ultimately view this moment as a turning point—not only for the Middle East, but for America’s position in the world.

Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, Professor Nasr offers a thoughtful and deeply informed perspective on one of the most important geopolitical developments of our time.

Watch the full interview here: