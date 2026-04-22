What if I told you China is the biggest winner of the Iran War? I know it sounds crazy and I’m sure some of you might be thinking…wait a second wasn’t one of the main reasons for this war to choke off China’s access to oil? For some context just listen to this clip from US Senator Rick Scott

So, the US Senator thinks Trump is going to be able to collapse the Chinese economy by winning a war in Iran. The only problem with this logic is the Senator’s shallow understanding of how the global economy works and the simple fact of how interconnected the US and Chinese economies are. If China’s economy were to collapse it would simultaneously take down the US economy and cause a global recession, but as we enter the 8th week of the Iran War 3 things remain clear:

This War is far from being over

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Iran has a lot more leverage than anyone ever expected

But the question we need to answer in today’s video is How is China Affected? And will China be in a stronger global position once this war ends? To start our analysis, I want to share with you a fascinating guest essay published in the NY Times entitled: Trump is making Jimmy Carter’s Mistake on Iran and Oil

You see, after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Jimmy Carter began staging US naval ships in the Persian Gulf to protect oil tankers passing through the region. It was a bold move that ultimately failed as Iran has been able to build up its military and influence the flow of oil from the region ever since, but now Trump is now doing the same thing. Even going as far as installing a blockade against the Strait of Hormuz last week. But the biggest issue still remains: The United States is more exposed to oil price shocks than any other major power, including China.

The US Government wants to stop Iran’s ability to export oil but the longer this war continues, the more the oil crisis will deepen

Now many Americans will be shocked to hear this. Some of the talking points we’ve heard from the Trump administration is that the US is the world’s largest oil producer and a net petroleum exporter, therefore the US is in the strongest position in the world and the Strait of Hormuz’s closure won’t affect the US economy at all. But here is the problem with this analysis. Oil trades in the global market at a single market price. So, when the price of oil doubles, it raises the price for every nation on earth. This is why when we look at rising gas prices, it is ironically the United States who is one of most exposed countries in the world to price increases.

Ironically the United States, who launched an unprovoked war against Iran, is one of the most exposed countries in the world to increased gas prices

Another major issue is the United States economy has a high oil intensity. What that simply means is that the US consumes a lot of oil to produce each dollar of its gross domestic product. In fact, the United States’ economy is 40% more oil-intensive than China, even though China is a net oil importer and sources much of its oil from the Persian Gulf. Even Russia, which derives the vast majority of its revenue from oil exports, is about 20% less reliant on oil per unit of economic output than the United States.

You see China recognized its strategic vulnerability to oil shocks years ago and has been relentless in decreasing it — not with warships like the United States but with electric vehicles and high-speed electric rail, which are now both dominant throughout all of China.

If you look at this chart, which highlights China’s oil demand growth, China’s consumption peaked in 2023 and has steadily declined every year since. To be honest the stats coming out of China are simply incredible. 2/3 of electric vehicles sold worldwide last year were purchased in China and China now sells more EV cars than the entire US car market.

Trump can laugh all he wants at electric vehicles and renewable energy but maybe his former friend Elon Musk was right about something. Electric cars are indeed the future and it’s why over 60% of the cars on the roads in China are now electric. But there is more to this story of why China is ultimately the biggest winner of the Iran War and it comes down to renewable energy.

You see when oil and gas supplies become weaponized, import dependent countries are left with only one choice. They must accelerate their interests in renewable energies. And which country is the number one provider of renewable energy? You guessed it. It’s China. China owns over 70% of the world’s solar, wind, battery, and electric vehicle supply chains. The longer Hormuz stays disrupted, the deeper the world’s dependency on renewable energy gets. The LA Times published this amazing article entitled How the Iran War is rewarding China’s bet on electric cars and solar power. and the truth of the situation was shared by Sam Reynolds who works for the United States Energy sector. He says

“China’s approach to energy sector development and geopolitics has been completely validated by the Iran conflict”

China’s BYD, one of the most successful Chinese EV brands across the world now expects Iran War fallout to drive sales growth in 2026 and to be honest this is remarkable news for BYD. The Chinese EV company posted a 19% decline in annual net profit in 2025, the first time it fell since 2021 as local EV sales in China began to decline. Like I mentioned earlier, 60% of the cars on the road in China are electric so the domestic auto market in China is already mature and BYD must go abroad to accelerate revenue growth. With the Iran War, interest in BYD’s electric vehicles is skyrocketing as consumers realize that high petrol prices will continue for the foreseeable future and owning an EV is the easiest solution to a complex problem.

But it’s not just EVs. In this Bloomberg article entitled “Is Trump the President Who Lost Asia to China?” It highlights a simple fact. It is the countries that bet on Chinese supply chains that are faring better than the ones that trusted Pax Americana.

Consider Pakistan, a country that imports almost all of its energy through the Strait of Hormuz. On paper, the Iran War should have shut down their economy. But several years ago, Pakistan made the decision to invest in Chinese solar panels. Over 25% of households in Pakistan now have Chinese solar panels installed and this shift is enough to help counter the oil losses the country is sustaining from the conflict in the Middle East. This article sums up the reality of the situation so brilliantly:

America will make decisions about your energy supply, take no responsibility for the consequences, and then leave. China will sell you the technology that allows you to stop caring about what the US does.

That’s a powerful quote and it’s obvious that under Trump the world has no idea what the next move from the United States government will be. So far in 2026, we’ve seen the US launch a military operation in Venezuela, threaten the sovereignty of Canada, threaten to take over a NATO member Greenland, launch a new war in the Middle East, and the Trump administration is now setting the stage for the next US war which will be in Cuba.

To really drive this point home, I want you to take a look at a new poll from Politico who asked thousands of people from the UK, Canada, France, and Germany a simple question. Is it better to depend on China or the United States under Trump?

Remarkably the US closest allies now believe China is a more reliable superpower

This is a remarkable shift and honestly shows how the global balance of power is clearly tilting away from the US and towards China. To really drive this point home, I want you to take a look at the message from Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who recently visited Beijing.

Now the context behind his visit to China is actually quite fascinating. You might recall earlier this month the Spanish Prime Minister and Donald Trump got into a heated argument as Spain refused to allow US aircraft to land at Spanish military bases. Spain has been THE most vocal European voice against Trump’s new war in the Middle East and this outraged the US President.

Trump called out Spain, since they are also a NATO member, and Trump even threatened to cancel all trade between the United States and Spain. Spain stood its ground and took it even one step further deciding to visit Beijing and personally met with China’s President to sign new trade deals. Here is the quote from Prime Minister Sanchez:

“On my fourth trip to China, I note that more and more Chinese companies are seeing Spain as an attractive destination for investment. We offer stability, predictability, and trust. Today I held a meeting in Beijing with ten major companies and conveyed to them that Spain is betting on projects that create local jobs, that improve our productive fabric, and that contribute to innovation and knowledge transfer.” Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

What’s remarkable here is the shift we’ve seen in China in just a few years. It wasn’t long ago that China was working hard to attract Western technology and talent to come to China and make investments in the country. But now in 2026, we are seeing the complete opposite. Western countries are coming to China and asking the Chinese to come make investments in our home countries. In less than 15 years, China has gone from technological imitator to technology leader and this trend is not slowing down and it’s why many more countries are shifting closer to China for their future.

But now I want to shift to the investing portion of today’s newsletter and share with you an important message about the global economy. The entire world has been focused on oil and gas the past few months but there are MANY critical minerals and resources that are vital for the future economy and one of the biggest areas of opportunity is the copper market.

For long time fans of the channel, you might remember two companies I’ve highlighted before on the channel, Vizsla Silver which is up 59% over the past 12 months and Vizsla Copper which is up an incredible 146%. Now the reason their performance is so strong is because the reality is simple: The copper supply chain is breaking…and that’s a national security problem for many nations. Every power grid, AI data center, radar system, and communications network depends on copper and that’s why, just this year, Washington has moved aggressively - announcing over $40 billion in support for domestic critical mineral production, including a new strategic reserve. But here’s where it gets interesting…

There was one project in the United States specifically named in a report sent directly to White House and even backed by the governor of Alaska and that was the Palmer Project in Alaska, which is 100% owned by Vizsla Copper which trades Vizsla Copper trades under ticker VCUFF in the U.S. and VCU in Canada.

Vizsla is backed by a team that hasn’t just discovered resources—but has actually built mining operations and taken companies all the way to major exchanges like the NYSE. And here is why I’m feeling so bullish on the company. I personally flew to one of the most remote spots in British Columbia, Canada and spent 3 days learning everything I could about Vizsla Copper from the company’s CEO Mr. Craig Parry. Mr. Perry organized a private helicopter tour for me showing me everything his team has been discovering and taking me behind the scenes into one of the most exciting mining projects in North America.

Click today’s YouTube video to enjoy an incredible journey through British Columbia, Canada to explore one of the best mining projects I’ve ever profiled on the YouTube channel.