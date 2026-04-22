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Rolf Kvalvik's avatar
Rolf Kvalvik
Apr 22

The Iran War was not a foreign policy decision. It was a procurement event.

Eight days into the presidency an executive order created the Golden Dome. Before the war. Before the radars burned. Before anyone publicly discussed attacking Iran.

The program was already designed. The contracts were already awarded in secret. The companies receiving those contracts were already invested in by the President’s son and the Vice President.

There are two people in the entire executive branch exempt from federal conflict of interest law.

The President. And the Vice President.

Congress calls it Teapot Dome on steroids. The law calls it perfectly legal.

The full investigation is live now at Waves and Positions. https://wavesandpositions.substack.com/p/the-golden-dome

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Alastair James's avatar
Alastair James
Apr 22

'Iran has a lot more leverage than anyone ever expected' er actually loads of people expected it, especially those who had been paying attention to the war in Ukraine. The people who didn't are the morons currently running the US government.

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