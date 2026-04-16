The United States has entered the 7th week of it’s new war in the Middle East and Trump is still searching for a victory.

Has the US destroyed the Iranian navy? Yes

Has the US destroyed many targets in Iran? Yes

Has the US killed many of Iran’s leaders and senior military leaders? Yes

But did any of these outcomes result in a victory for the United States? Absolutely not

The Iranian regime is still in full force

Iran still holds all of it’s enriched uranium

The Strait of Hormuz is operating at a fraction of it’s former capacity but Iran is now charging ships up to $2 million dollars in fees to pass through (payable only in Chinese Yuan)

Trump is desperate for a win and is stuck in the Escalation Trap.

This is what my most recent guest on the podcast Professor Robert Pape explains so brilliantly in my latest podcast.

In this discussion we discuss:



- Why Trump is Trapped in Iran

- Why a Global Recession is Coming

- Why Iran Will Become Stronger

- Will Trump Use a Nuclear Bomb?

- How Does Israel Play Into This?

- Why There is an 80% Chance the US Will Send in Troops

This is one of THE most important conversations you can listen to about the truth in Iran.