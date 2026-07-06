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occamsrazorback22's avatar
occamsrazorback22
2d

I'm an American and worked for a cruise line (1979-RCCL)sailing out of Miami. If ships in the industry go electric it would mitigate the environmental concerns, prevailing now. In my experience, people generally LOVE the cruising experience. Cruise ships are essentially floating hotels that are very competitive with any other hotel experience. Plus, it's one of the few competitive ways to get out on the water, in a boat. Anyways, my $.02. I'm a 'lurker' here and really appreciate your work Cyrus-Many thanks! I've been to Shanghai on an Asia cruise and China is, game-set-match-the future.

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Rilme's avatar
Rilme
2d

I was surprised not to see solar panels on those flat-top ships. My Finnish buddy has them plastered all over his small boat, which you can see on True North Yachts channel on youtube.

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