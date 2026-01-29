Cyrus’s Newsletter

Cyrus’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET
Jan 29

Through the lense of a corporate controlled Trump US, and the frankly infantile administrations we have witnessed over the past 50 years of neo-liberal nonsense, Cyrus, you have a sound appraisal, here comes the ‘however’, the real power that steers the US & it's western vassals is a corporate ‘board of ghouls’ with Trump the current useful idiot at the bridge! But the owners Blackrock, Palantir, vanguard, the military complex, own the respective governments & their oppositions in Washington, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, et al, they appoint their paid stooges. China, Russia & Iran are not motivated by greed but by a socialist/mercantile ethos, its not perfect but the ever GDP growth of extraction spells our species demise, and corporates do not, run by proto-adults, begin to understand the real dangers we face, or more accurately, ignore.

Yes, The US is ended by its own hubris, but Trump is just a figurehead, easily replaced, its the systemic collapse that ends it.

Reply
Share
Huynen's avatar
Huynen
Jan 29

Hollowing out of EU manufacturing was not the deed of China. It was that of Biden and Zelensky blowing up of Nord Stream, and of Biden's IRA policy. Much if not all the European Far Right/populism is/has never been pro-US. They never will renounce the role of the state in managing the economy and redistributing a sufficient % of the national wealth for education, and as insurance against illness, unemployement and retirement. If Meloni and Orban flatter Trump, it is just to control the beast. Pure opportunism. It is our "liberal" pro-business right of center who was, and is, pro-US. The anglosphere might try as hard as they want, they will not succeed in imposing their definition of words - dating back to Adam Smith - on a continent with 3000 years of philosophical thought. Right/lefty, liberal, socialist, democrat do not have the same meaning East of the Channel. As a young man I was thaught Platon, Aristoteles, Epicurus, Hegel, Marx and even Dostoievsky and Tolstoi, long before I first heard of the British "worldly philosophers" and US Emerson and Thoreau. Russians are surely as European as the Brits. Why does admitting that terrify them so much remains a mystery.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cyrus Janssen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture