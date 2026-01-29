Every January, the world’s most powerful political and economic leaders fly into Davos, Switzerland for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. But this year was different. Europe arrived on edge, rattled by Donald Trump’s threats toward Greenland and his increasingly confrontational posture toward America’s own allies. The atmosphere was tense. All eyes were on Trump as he prepared to take the stage and dominate the headlines. But before he could, something unexpected happened.

A leader from a country of just 40 million people stepped on to the stage and delivered a speech so blunt, so ruthless, that many geopolitical analysts are now calling it one of the most consequential speeches made by any global leader in decades. That leader was Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Fresh off a visit to Beijing and a major trade deal with China, Carney took the stage and did something almost unheard of he compared US hegemony with the fall of the Soviet Union and announced the future will look nothing like the past.

Carney’s speech received a standing ovation and honestly, it’s remarkable it was Canada, a G7 country, a NATO member, a Five Eyes ally, and a nation that shares an 8,000-kilometer border with the United States, who openly acknowledged what many people were afraid to admit: the era of U.S. hegemony is finally ending. The system the United States built after World War II is breaking but ironically it is the United States itself playing a central role in that breakdown. We’ve just entered a new cold war but as I’ll reveal in today’s video the United States is quietly losing this new Cold War—not to China or Russia…but through its own actions.

But before we go any further, we need to slow down and break apart what is actually happening in this new, fractured world. Because once you understand how Donald Trump sees power, Mark Carney’s speech—and Europe’s panic—suddenly make a lot more sense.

To do that, I want you to look at this chart. This comes from GZERO Media, founded by political scientist Ian Bremmer. It ranks, on a scale from 1 to 10, how much leverage Donald Trump has over different countries.

Think of this scale as a blunt measurement of power: Who Trump can pressure—and who he can’t. On the far left of the scale, at 1 out of 10, you’ll find China. And this tells us something critical. Despite all the tough talk, Trump has very little leverage over China. Last year, analysts started using the phrase “TACO” — Trump Always Chickens Out—to describe what happens when Trump confronts countries that can fight back. And China is the clearest example. When Trump launched his global trade war last April, only one country immediately retaliated with matching tariffs. That country was China. Why? Because China has leverage.

The U.S. economy depends heavily on Chinese manufacturing and supply chains. And when Trump threatened tariffs of 100%, 150%, even 200%, U.S. markets reacted violently. Stocks sold off, investors panicked, and fears of a global recession surged. China didn’t need to escalate. It just needed to wait. Eventually, the pressure shifted back onto Washington and by October, Trump traveled to South Korea to meet with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, where both sides announced a truce—locking tariffs in at roughly 25%.

That outcome wasn’t a show of dominance. It was a recognition of limits. And this is where things get interesting because countries like India, a democratic partner of the United States, are still facing significantly higher tariffs than China - around 50%. Not because India is an enemy. But because India lacks leverage. And now let’s looks at the other end of the scale and you’ll see Venezuela ranking 10 out of 10.

On this side of the scale Trump behaves very differently. Not cautiously. Not patiently. But aggressively. This is where the phrase “FAFO” — Eff Around and Find Out—comes in. Trump may hesitate with great powers. But with weak states, he doesn’t bluff. This is why the US government launched a military operation against Venezuela, arrested Maduro and his wife, and flew them back to NYC where they now sit in a Brooklyn jail cell. Venezuela has zero leverage against the United States and the simple truth is: If you can’t retaliate, you don’t get negotiated with. And this brings us directly to Europe.

Europe may view itself as America’s closest ally—but Trump doesn’t see Europe as a great power. On this scale, Denmark sits around 7 out of 10 meaning: pressure is possible. And that’s why Trump felt comfortable aggressively pursuing Greenland—an autonomous territory tied to Denmark. For weeks Trump even floating the idea of military force.

But once you understand how Trump views power—who he pressures and who he avoids—the next question becomes even more important: What does this behavior actually produce? Because raw power and effective leadership are not the same thing. For decades, the United States didn’t just lead the world because it was strong. It led because other countries trusted it. And this is exactly what Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his opening remarks.

For decades Western countries promoted the idea of the “International Rules Based Order” even though behind closed doors, all of us knew this was simply a façade. Because right now in 2026 it’s not China, Russia, or Iran who is the greatest source of global instability. That title now belongs squarely on the United States. Prime Minister Carney used a powerful analogy to explain this moment. He described a shopkeeper in the Soviet Union who placed a sign in his window every morning that read, “Workers of the world, unite!”

Everyone knew the sign was a lie. The shopkeeper knew it. The customers knew it. But as long as the sign stayed in the window, the system appeared intact. The moment the sign came down, the illusion collapsed.

Carney used this story to tell the world it’s time to start taking down the signs of American hegemony that all of us have been placing in the window for so many decades. Because since the end of WWII, predictability was America’s greatest strategic asset. Regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican become the President of the United States, the world could put up their sign in the window and pretend the “Rules Based Order” brought peace and stabilit. But now everything has changed.

Under Trump, the problem isn’t American strength. The problem is American volatility. Tariffs appear overnight and disappear just as quickly. Security guarantees feel conditional and long-standing allies are publicly pressured, threatened, or humiliated. And when unpredictability becomes the norm, countries don’t confront the United States head-on. They adapt, diversify and quietly reduce their dependence.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney in Qatar signing a new trade deal before his visit to Davos

This is why Mark Carney traveled to both China and Qatar the past two weeks ago to secure new trade deals for Canada. And this is the critical shift most people miss. The world is not dividing into pro-America and anti-America camps. It’s dividing into countries that can tolerate instability—and countries that can’t. Middle powers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Global South are all drawing the same conclusion: They want options and trust becomes more valuable than threats.

When it was Trump’s turn to speak at Davos, he boldly laid out Europe’s choices on Greenland: “You can say yes and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember”. European leaders are not stupid. They’ve seen the pattern in how Trump consistently treats Europe. Remember Europe is not in TACO territory like China and Israel. Europe is much closer to Venezuela and Trump has an opportunity to apply pressure. Even if the Greenland situation is resolved, Europe will remember how Trump treated them. Fareed Zakaria, one of the most brilliant American political analysts said it best:

“Power is more sustainable when it is exercised with restraint, and influence is larger when allies feel dignity rather than fear.”

Of course, the Trump administration will tell you the complete opposite. If you listen to the voices of Stephen Miller, Scott Bessent, and Howard Lutnick they are telling US citizens how brilliant Donald Trump is in negotiating. Their message to the world is look at Trump! He threatened military action against the Europeans only to bring them to the negotiating table. And America is winning because of Donald Trump. But the United States already has a military base in Greenland, the US could have expanded its capabilities easily through cooperation with Europe rather than coercion.

At Davos, Trump announced the formation of a new organization he calls the “Board of Peace,” which he believes could one day replace the United Nations. But when you look at its initial members — countries like Belarus, Kosovo, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Indonesia — it becomes clear this is not a serious alternative to a global institution. Power doesn’t come from declarations. It comes from legitimacy. And legitimacy can’t be improvised. Even the new Board of Peace logo is predominantly focused on North America, whereas the United Nations logo includes the entire world. I think it’s safe to say there is zero chance this organization has any legitimate chance of replacing the United Nations.

In contrast, China rejected Trump’s invitation to the “Board of Peace” and instead pledged its allegiance to the United Nations. China is the world’s factory and the largest trading partner to over 120 nations. Even Donald Trump knows this and remember that chart from earlier, China is the one country in the world that can go head-to-head against Trump because it has leverage. J

China’s speech at Davos also went viral as countries applauded the Chinese leadership who had this to say about the future:

“Everyone should be equal before the rules and a very small number of countries should not have privileges based on strength. The world cannot return to the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak. Every country has the right to safeguard its legitimate interests. China is committed to expanding the global economic and trade pie. We are not only willing to be the world’s factory but also the world’s market.”

Everyone we’ve reached a tipping point in the world. The United States’ closest allies are now turning their backs against Trump and shifting closer to China. As I write this newsletter the UK’s Prime Minister is in Beijing signing a new trade deal with China. India and the EU came together after many years of stalled progress to a sign a new deal they both now refer to as “the mother of all trade deals”.

Trump’s trade war should have slowed down global trade, it should have given the United States control and leverage over the world but remarkably it hasn’t. Trump is quickly finding out that his “American First” foreign policy now means “America Alone” and Davos 2026 and the speech from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will be remembered as the day the world stopped trusting the United States.