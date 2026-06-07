Cyrus’s Newsletter

Cyrus’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ebear's avatar
ebear
2d

My wife and I travelled to China in 1989 towards the end of the 4 Modernizations period. Didn't look too modern actually, in fact I thought I'd stepped back into the 1950's. Coal was the main fuel, not just for electricity but for heat and cooking. Everywhere you went there was this pall of coal smoke, on some days just choking. Decrepit old buses and Soviet trucks belching black smoke, very few private cars, all owned by the nomenklatura I'm sure, everyone else on a bicycle. Tourism was a new thing back then and people really didn't know what to do with us. Nobody outside the hotels spoke English, which made for some difficulties, but fortunately my wife is Japanese and can read Chinese, so we could at least communicate somewhat. We entered by train from HK and exited down the Pearl River by boat which was an eye opener. Dozens of rusty old ships at anchor waiting to be broken up, but as we approached HK we were met by this forest of construction cranes as Shenzhen was just being built at that time. Sign of the future for sure.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cyrus Janssen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture