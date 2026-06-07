I’ve returned to China for my annual summer holiday and there is something different about the country. Tourism is absolutely exploding across China and a new article from Bloomberg gives an amazing prediction: China is on track to overtake the United States and become the #1 tourist economy in the world

Tourism in China is growing at 9.9% per year, while the United States tourism sector has collapsed to just 0.9% growth. Many Europeans who routinely visit the United States for their summer holidays are opting to skip, as President Donald Trump has changed many people’s perspective of the United States. While events like the FIFA World Cup are expected to boost the US tourism sector this year, disruptions to global travel from the Iran war could hinder a more meaningful recovery and all of this has created a once in a lifetime opportunity for China.

Two years ago China’s government made one of its most important decisions ever. It opened the country up to international travel and now over 77 countries are now visa-free to China. This simple decision to grant visa free tree to many countries has proven to be one of the most fruitful decisions the Chinese government has ever made.

But what struck me most during this year’s visit to China wasn't just the number of tourists. It was the energy. Every train station, airport, restaurant, and scenic destination felt packed with travelers from around the world. After years of hearing people speculate about China's reopening, it feels like we're now seeing the results in real time.

Witnessing China’s Incredible Drone Show with Jackie Chan in Guilin

China has a plethora of world class cities, its infrastructure and investments into high speed rail and airports are second to none and traveling throughout China has never been more fast, reliable, and affordable.

But why do so many international visitors want to come to China? There are in fact many reasons. The first is China is always in our news cycle every day. In the United States, China is often presented as America’s biggest competitor, our biggest rival, and in some cases even framed as America’s biggest enemy. But the simple truth is that China remains THE most important country in our global supply chain.

The United States economy and many US corporations would collapse overnight if it lost access to the China market and as more travel videos flood social media feeds in the West, it seems the world has never been more curious to discover the REAL China.

I recently traveled to the beautiful city of Guilin. One of China’s most historical cities that is home to some of the most stunning scenery in all of China. I recorded a new video showcasing all of the city’s best highlights and showing you exactly how to travel in China in 2026. I detail how international travelers can use WeChat and Alipay to enjoy China’s cashless society and how companies like Trip.com make traveling through China a complete breeze for foreigners.

Make sure you watch this entire YouTube episode as I was able to meet the most famous Chinese person in the world, Jackie Chan, at an incredible event celebrating the beauty of China. This is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever made on YouTube and whether you’ve visited China before or have only seen it through headlines, I think this video offers a different perspective.

Guilin reminded me why China continues to fascinate so many people around the world. Its natural beauty is extraordinary, its infrastructure is world-class, and its culture remains one of the richest anywhere on Earth.

Thank you all for your amazing support and I look forward to sharing more updates with you as I travel to over 12 different cities in China over the next two months.

Cyrus