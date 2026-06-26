I recently sat down with Trita Parsi, one of the best insiders into Iran and someone who has spent decades at the center of the US-Iran debate, and who has paid a personal price for speaking honestly about it. Trita Parsi is the co-founder and Executive Vice President of the Quincy Institute, one of the world’s leading experts on US-Iran relations, an informal advisor to the Obama administration during the JCPOA negotiations.

We open the conversation with something that doesn’t get enough attention: Trita’s own experience of being targeted for speaking critically about the war, including efforts to have his green card revoked. He explains how a hit piece, combined with pressure from outside figures, appeared to trigger an investigation at the State Department that was ultimately denied and shut down. From there, we get into the broader state of free speech and political discourse in America, and Trita makes an unexpected point. Thanks largely to alternative media, the foreign policy debate in the U.S. is now actually more diverse than in most European countries, where discourse has significantly deteriorated.

A major part of our conversation focuses on the MOU and what it actually means. Trita is clear: this is not a deal, it is a framework and a pathway to a deal. He pushes back on critics who claim the U.S. is giving too much away, explaining that putting all sanctions on the table makes sense if the goal is to secure meaningful nuclear concessions in return. He also expresses frustration at some Democratic senators who, in his view, are attacking the MOU in bad faith, arguing this is not only hypocritical but a strategic mistake, since helping to collapse the agreement would make the war their problem too.

On whether Iran has won, Trita’s answer is nuanced. Iran has come out of the conflict in a stronger strategic position, most notably by demonstrating it can close the Strait of Hormuz, something that surprised even the Iranians themselves. But he cautions that this advantage will only be locked in if a final deal is reached. We also discuss Israel’s role as the greatest threat to the deal, the shift toward a multipolar world, and why the GCC countries are rethinking their security strategies faster than Europe is.

Trita closes with a 12-month outlook: if a deal is reached and works, he sees a real possibility of Iran’s internal situation improving and the region stabilizing. If it doesn’t, the conflict continues and none of the gains made so far will hold.

Watch the full interview here: