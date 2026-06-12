While the United States is currently bombing Iran, a country it started an unprovoked war with over 3 months ago, China is on the other side of the world offering a better alternative. A rising superpower that invests in its people, its infrastructure, and building a better future for humanity.

I’ve been traveling to China for nearly 20 years and the changes I’ve seen over the past two decades have been nothing short of incredible. I remember being a young man in 2007 and buying a one way ticket to Shanghai to start my career. At the time I knew absolutely nothing about China, nor did I speak any of the language. But I knew China was rising and I thought starting my career in China could be a decision that would reap benefits for many decades to come.

In 2020, I started a YouTube channel documenting my stories and experiences through China and sharing geopolitical insights about conflicts around the world. The channel has now grown to over 1 million subscribers and I’m incredibly honored so many people want to hear about China’s growth and where the country is moving in the future.

I recently traveled to Guizhou, one of the least developed provinces in the country, that is now receiving major government support. Guizhou is a mountainous province with almost zero flatland. There are villages scattered throughout the region in some of the most difficult terrain imaginable.

But I recently traveled to China’s newest project, the Hua Jiang Grand Canyon Bridge, an architectural marvel that took only 3.5 years to complete at a cost of roughly $300 million USD.

This bridge unites the Western and Eastern half of the province and has reduced a 2 hour commute down to 2 minutes! What’s even more impressive is the local impact on the community. The bridge has instantly transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

When the bridge construction was announced, one Chinese local decided to leave his job in Zhejiang province and return back to his hometown and open a homestay. This decision was one of the best this man ever made, as his business began with only a few rooms in his in-laws property, but has now expanded to over 80 rooms and a thriving bed and breakfast operation.

In my latest YouTube video I take you behind the scenes and show you what it’s like to visit the world’s tallest bridge. And get ready for the best opening scene in a YouTube video! As I walk across the 625 meter high bridge with only a harness attached to my back 🤯

But this video is more than visiting the world’s tallest bridge. Behind the scenes, Chinese tech company Huawei is powering the bridge and the locals villages with world class 5G internet that has completely changed the lives of so many people.

This is one of the best China stories I’ve ever told on YouTube! Please enjoy

Cyrus