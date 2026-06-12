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Arek's avatar
Arek
Jun 12

The Washington DC knows that the debt and deficit are completely unsustainable. The only solution for them is an endless spending and the wars to get quick rich. They don’t care about infrastructure or regular Americans. People still live in their illusion and they rely on the government. The government is not your friend. It’s time to wake up for some Americans. Thank you for your article and insights. 🙏

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
Jun 12

For the naysayers - actually go to China - go all around the country and see for yourselves the comparison between decaying America and the west and chinas unbelievable progress. Then shut up.

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