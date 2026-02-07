What if I told you the biggest shift in global politics right now isn’t happening through wars —but quietly, through America’s closest allies moving away from the United States and toward China? They say a picture is worth a thousand words—and this one matters. Because just in January 2026 alone, no fewer than six of America’s closest allies—including France, South Korea, Ireland, Canada, Finland, and now the United Kingdom—have sent their national leaders directly to Beijing to sign record-breaking new trade deals with China.

And all of this is happening despite Donald Trump openly threatening more tariffs, more trade wars, and economic punishment for any country that chooses to move closer to Beijing. So the obvious question is: why is this happening? Why are America’s closest allies now willing to risk retaliation from Washington—and pivot toward China anyway? The answer isn’t simple. But to truly understand what this shift means for the future of global power, we need to rewind to September 2023, when then–Secretary of State Antony Blinken said something remarkably revealing—something that helps explain everything we’re seeing unfold right now.

You see Blinkin was trying to warn us that only countries like China and Russia would announce the international rules based order is not working, but just 28 months later it was surprisingly Canada, America’s closest and most important trading partner who acknowledged this forbidden truth at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at Davos will honestly be written about and discussed in the history books many years from now because it was a watershed moment in how our world will function in the future.

Carney announced to the world that for years America’s closest allies pretended the “international rules based order” was working but deep down everyone knew it was a lie. The one line that I simply can’t forget from Mark Carney’s speech was “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.” and when I explain to you this new trade deal between the UK and China, you’re going to see how fast things are changing.

It’s no secret that tariffs have been Trump’s favorite method to apply American force and power on countries around the world and leading into the Davos, Trump threatened European allies with additional tariffs if they blocked America’s efforts to gain access to Greenland. Trump stood on stage and essentially announced to the world “We own the system and you must do as we say” but nobody is buying this anymore in 2026. The signs have been taken out of the window as Prime Minister Carney explained, linking American hegemony to the fall of the Soviet Union. But now let’s contrast this with the message from China’s government when He Lifeng, China’s Vice Premier opened his speech by saying:

“It gives me great pleasure to join you in beautiful Davos for the World Economic Forum annual meeting. Under the theme “A spirit of dialogue.” It is timely that we listen to each other, learn from each other and build stronger trust with each other.”

China’s Vice Premier would later go on to elaborate that China wants to build a beneficial and inclusive economic globalization by building bridges, not walls and embrace multilateralism as the right way to keep the international order stable. This statement resonated immediately with EU leaders, as the European Union can only achieve success if its 27 member states work together to manage shared problems. The UK government heard the message and in a groundbreaking move has signed the most significant trade deal we’ve seen yet with China. Prime Minister Starmer announced the success of the deal proudly on X stating:

“I said my visit to China would deliver for British people. I meant it. We’ve now secured billions of pounds worth of export and investment deals for the UK. That’s why I’m here, to deliver for you back home.

Now don’t get me wrong, the British Prime Minister received a lot of flack both at home and abroad for shifting closer to China but when you look at the numbers and deals passed during this meeting, it’s going to be a substantial win for the UK. Chery, the Chinese automaker, announced it would establish its European headquarters in Liverpool, prompting the local government to proclaim on X “this one of the most significant projects for the city’s manufacturing sector in recent years.

AstraZeneca, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, struck a $18.5 billion deal to license a weight-loss drug from China and committed to a $15 billion investment in China through 2030 to expand medicines manufacturing and R&D. Now you might think investing in China’s medicine industry isn’t important but here is a fun fact that even Americans need to understand. China produces 85% of global active pharmaceutical ingredients for many antibiotics, and is a major source of the most common drugs found in pharmacies across the globe. The Chinese economy is simply too big and too important to ignore and in a world where the United States is wanting to tariff and produce everything domestically, those countries who secure trade deals will win in the long term.

Let’s take the UK’s whiskey industry for example, Starmer was able to negotiate a 50% tariff reduction with China, which is now forecasted to be worth £250 million to the UK economy over the next five years. Finally the two countries agreed on visa-free travel for all British nationals to China, opening the door for more cultural exchanges and tourism. There were even cultural exchanges between the two countries as the World Snooker Tour, headquartered in Bristol managed to secure a new event in two Chinese cities worth over £15 million, while Pop Mart, makers of the hit toy Labubu, pledged to open seven stores in the UK including a flagship outlet on London’s Oxford Street. Overall Starmer’s 4 day visit to China secured £2.2 billion in export deals and market access worth another £2.3 billion over the next five years, as well as hundreds of millions of pounds of investment by Chinese companies.

But despite the crystal clear trade deal wins for both sides during this deal, Trump immediately slammed the new trade deal and said it’s very dangerous to do business with China. But I want to share with you a clip that I feel really brings a lot of clarity to the situation. Just listen to how Victor Gao, a prominent Chinese international relations expert answers a hard hitting question from the British media:

Honestly, it’s hard to find a better clip that captures how Chinese policymakers—and much of the Chinese public—are objectively viewing the current global situation. Notice how the British interviewer opens with a very Western framing: What is China? Are you a friend, an adversary, a rival? How should Britain view you? But Victor Gao—who first rose to prominence as the translator for Deng Xiaoping, the man who opened China to the world in the 1980s—cuts straight through the noise. His response is simple and disarming: We are not your adversary or rival—just an important country you should be doing business with. And this is where Victor makes a point that’s rarely said out loud, but absolutely crucial. A rivalry only exists if both sides are competing for leadership in the same industries. So the real question is this: in which industries does Britain actually lead China today? The uncomfortable truth is—none. And without leadership, there is no rivalry—only a shifting reality that many in the West still haven’t fully accepted.

But I want to take this a step further. Because while most people now accept that Britain and China are not true rivals, the world has been conditioned—almost trained—to believe that the United States and China are. And this is the defining geopolitical question of the coming era. Who will win the AI race? Who will dominate the technology stack of the future? Who will ultimately become the world’s largest economy? And to bring some much-needed perspective to this debate, I want you to listen carefully to Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA—currently the most valuable company in the world and the undisputed leader of America’s AI revolution—because he delivers a remarkably blunt and honest assessment of the so-called U.S.–China rivalry.

We’ve now reached a point where if you’re not collaborating with China in the future, you’re actively choosing to fall behind. And to really drive this home, I want to highlight a fascinating trend that’s been circulating on social media—people comparing photos of themselves from 2016 and 2026, stunned by how much has changed in just a decade. So let’s apply that same lens to China. Take a look at this data from 2016, based on the Leiden Ranking of world universities.

World’s Leading Universities in 2016

Ten years ago, only three Chinese universities cracked the global top 20. Fast forward to 2026—and China now occupies sixteen of the top twenty spots.

World’s Leading Universities in 2026

That’s not a slow shift. That’s a structural transformation—and it happened in a single decade.

And before the “propaganda” crowd starts warming up their keyboards, pause for a moment. This ranking isn’t based on vibes, slogans, or political alignment. It’s based on scientific output and citations. You cite research because it solved a problem, improved a method, or produced results you couldn’t ignore. Which means Chinese researchers are now being cited—at record levels—by scientists in the United States, Europe, and across the Global South. Not out of ideology, but because their work is increasingly foundational to how the world is building the future.

But to see how big a shift this is for the UK government —you need to see just how dramatic the change has been inside the British media itself. Just look at a video published on the BBC’s official YouTube channel three days ago, with a headline that would’ve been unthinkable not long ago: “China is owning the future of global power.”

In that segment, the BBC’s China correspondent doesn’t posture or hedge—she simply lays out the reality of China’s position in the world today. And frankly, it’s very hard to argue with anything she says.

These aren’t hot takes. They’re just the cold, observable facts. What is remarkable, though, is how quickly the BBC’s China narrative has shifted. If we go back just five years ago, the BBC published an article titled “The foreigners in China’s disinformation drive,” in which it accused a number of foreign YouTubers—myself included—of being malignant “Chinese propagandists.”

But after the past twelve months of geopolitical realignment—after governments, corporations, and even Western media outlets themselves have adjusted to reality—it turns out none of us were propagandists at all. We were simply early. We were reporting what was already happening, long before it became acceptable to say it out loud. It’s a remarkable change but it was inevitable because reality has a way of catching up, no matter how uncomfortable it is at first.