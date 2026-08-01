One of the most fascinating trends to follow has been the change in global perception between China and the U.S. While the past two years saw a steady shift toward China, the most recent report from Pew Research gave shocking data on just how much has changed within the last year.

In 2025, the percentage of respondents holding a favorable opinion of the United States was 48% compared to China’s 38%, giving the U.S. a sizable 10-point lead in global perception. But within just one year, there has been a near-complete reversal, with the 2026 report showing China leading with a 46% favorability rating compared to the United States sitting at 36%. This marks a +8-point increase in perception for China and a -12-point drop for the U.S., totaling a whopping 20-point year-over-year swing in favorability between the two countries.

These percentages were based on medians from 20 countries that have been surveyed annually since 2023. These countries span the world, consisting of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. Within this group are NATO members, BRICS members, developing countries, and developed countries. Regardless of their affiliation or historic relationship with Washington, they’re fed up. But based on the last year, should we really be surprised?

J.D Vance during trip to Greenland

If you are a European ally, you have been humiliated from the start of this Trump administration. In July the EU signed on to a clearly lopsided deal bending to the White House and accepting a 15% tariffs on most EU goods for virtually nothing in return. Trump has frequently threatened the annexation of Greenland with Don Jr and J.D Vance making trips to the Danish territory, which even led European nations to send small contingents of military personnel to protect the island. The executive openly condescends and belittles these traditional European allies, often to their faces in the Oval Office or during the Munich security conference where vice president Vance directly told European leaders they don’t know how to run their countries. Most recently, Trump claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “begged” him for a photo shoot, causing a mini diplomatic spat and led to the Italian foreign minister to abruptly cancel a trip to the United States.

U.S. border nations, Mexico and Canada, felt some of the biggest brunt of the tariff wars and recipients of constant insults over the last year, from the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America debacle, to Trump’s blaring on X about Canada’s supposed forest mismanagement leading to the wildfires affecting air quality in the United States. All of this led to a year-over-year decline of 42% in visitors coming from Canada alone.

East Asian allies in South Korea and Japan, who are almost entirely reliant on oil coming from the Middle East, were completely blindsided by the U.S. attack on Iran in February, leaving the countries completely unprepared to deal with the oil crisis, with the U.S. even attacking Iran while Japanese diplomats were visiting the country.

These are just the countries historically allied with the United States as well, you can imagine how countries that are not directly aligned with U.S have been feeling during this administration.

Other surveyed nations in this poll, such as South Africa and Indonesia, have drawn direct criticism and meddling in their internal affairs from the U.S over their participation in BRICS and ally-ship with China. Unsurprisingly, respondents from the 17 middle-income countries were the most vocal in their support for China, particularly on the idea that the U.S interferes much more in their countries, and that China is a much more reliable partner.

Another huge revelation from the poll was the change in perception of the leaders of the two countries. In 2025, Trump held a 32% favorability rating compared to China’s President Xi, who sat at 25%, specifically on being asked about the confidence respondents had in each respective leader to do the right thing. Just like the perception of the countries overall, this trend saw a near-complete reversal, with Xi’s 2026 favorability shooting up to 31% while Trump’s sank to 21%. This naturally occurred due to the whole world fully catching on to the narcissism, corruption, and chaotic nature of Donald Trump, but what’s more interesting is the equal rise in the perception of China’s leadership.

Much of the criticism leveled at China has been based on liberal democracies fear-mongering over the supposed authoritarian nature of China’s system of governance, a political system that most Western pundits frankly don’t know the first thing about. But with Donald Trump making such a mockery of these traditional liberal institutions, it has allowed Westerns to give a more honest and fair assessment of China and Xi Jinping’s leadership, which by any objective account is far more rational and effective than the current Trump administration. The citizens of these different countries surveyed can look at China and see at least they’re not starting any wars and their leadership is actually spending that money on their own people through infrastructure and development.

The unpopularity and confidence issues are not restricted to the U.S. government, but also extend to the U.S.-led vision and rollout of AI. According to another Pew Research poll, more than one-third of Americans see China, not the United States, as the global leader in artificial intelligence. The survey found that 36 percent of Americans believe China is more advanced than the U.S. in developing AI. By comparison, only 12 percent say the U.S. is leading the AI race, while 18 percent view the two countries as equally advanced. Another 33 percent were unsure which nation is ahead.

This comes at the same time that AI companies are starting dark money campaigns to pay influencers tens of thousands of dollars to push anti-China messaging, specifically through the lens of the AI race and how Americans should be terrified at the threat that Chinese AI allegedly poses. But clearly, if you cannot convince your own population that you are helping them, it becomes much harder to convince them to fear Chinese AI models, which are far less expensive and open source.

Most Americans have a negative perception of the technology because all it has meant to the average family is skyrocketing electricity prices, job loss, and a data center moving in and destroying your town. Meanwhile, China’s approach has not been the “all in” strategy of the U.S., which is essentially betting the entire world economy on AI, but rather a regulated build-out based primarily on real-world applications.

If you enjoyed today’s newsletter and want to watch a deep dive video explaining everything about why more and more companies are choosing Chinese AI models, I made a deep dive video into the topic. Just click the link below and see you all soon in our next newsletter

Cyrus