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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
1d

Polls like these can swing remarkably quickly. Much of the change over the past two years reflects the unusually transactional style of the Trump presidency. A future administration—whether led by Vance or by a more conventional Democrat in the Biden tradition—could produce a very different result.

America’s constitutional system, separation of powers and basic strategic orientation remain largely intact. Western allies are also highly adaptive: they hedge when Washington becomes unpredictable, then move closer again when the political cycle changes. Many are probably waiting for the next administration rather than permanently abandoning the United States.

China therefore should not take temporary popularity rankings too seriously. The wiser strategy is simply to keep improving its own economy, maintain stable relations with as many countries as possible, expand trade and investment, and offer the world practical opportunities. Durable influence comes from long-term performance and reliability, not from a favourable poll taken during one American political cycle.

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serghiy's avatar
serghiy
18h

…not a good thing, but well deserved

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