ebear
"Once again let’s listen to the wise words of the Finnish President as he explains why the Global South is in a powerful position to determine the future of the world:"

I'm more interested to know why he thought sanctioning Russia and Joining NATO was a good idea. Exactly what have they gained by that?

Glaringly absent from the proceedings of course.... RUSSIA.

I think Maria Zakharova's comments sums up the conference better than anything any of the participants had to say:

https://vk.com/wall-227549856_2796?ysclid=mlx9noyp11891320812

"During a briefing on February 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the outcomes of the 62nd Munich Security Conference.

Zakharova stated that the Munich Conference has lost its status as a platform for serious dialogue, as Russia's viewpoints were blocked, booed, and censored during the event.

Maria Zakharova emphasized that the organizers and participants of the Munich Conference failed to address international security issues. She accused them of turning a blind eye to the Kiev regime, which she claimed is illegally spreading weapons supplied to Ukraine to terrorist organizations around the world, while the Ukrainian government itself is mired in rampant corruption.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry representative, this year's conference essentially turned into a settling of scores within the Western community—a kind of "closed-door affair."

In conclusion, Maria Zakharova compared the Western leaders at the conference to naked emperors and vampires without a reflection in the mirror."

Then there's this nonsense:

https://en.defence-ua.com/news/munich_security_conference_warns_russia_could_attack_nato_within_6_months_of_ukraine_ceasefire-17495.html

I've yet to see a rational explanation of why Russia would be interested in attacking the EU or NATO other than in self-defence. What for? To steal their resources? What resources? Impose a soviet style dictatorship? They seem to be doing a pretty good job of that themselves, especially Britain and Germany. Speaking of Germany, the entire conference had an air of theatre of the absurd. If the secretary of state of the same nation that blew up Nordstream II receiving a standing ovation in Germany (of all places!) isn't absurd, I don't know what is.

Wolfgang JAHN
Yes, I could not agree more with this analysis. What's so surprising to me, is that the dickheads in the US(S)A are too dumb to even see the harm they're causing to themselves and to their very own interest. 🙂 Cooperation makes you strong, quarelling with everyone weakens you. Simple as that.

