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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
7d

The industrial demand argument flips the usual tech race framing and it's the strongest part of the piece. Everyone asks who has better technology. This asks who has something to use it for. The US might eventually match China's 6G specs. Specs without industrial applications is infrastructure without traffic. The US built excellent 5G and most Americans use it to load TikTok faster. China built 5G and plugged it into autonomous port cranes, drone corridors, and factory floors. The technology gap matters. The application gap matters more, and the application gap is a function of the industrial base, which took decades to build and doesn't respond to executive orders.

The gallium chokepoint is the part that should worry the people planning the US response. Same critical minerals, same supply chain dependency, same Chinese dominance that slowed the semiconductor countermeasure. The playbook for catching up assumes the materials are available. The materials aren't.

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Molly Meldrum's avatar
Molly Meldrum
7d

US, 6G you've lost. Get over it.

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